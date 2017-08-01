HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap register easy wins; Ajay Jayaram exits New Zealand Open

In the second round, HS Prannoy will face Firman Abdul Kholik from Indonesia. (Source: AP) In the second round, HS Prannoy will face Firman Abdul Kholik from Indonesia. (Source: AP)

Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap and US Open winner HS Prannoy cemented their place into the second round of the New Zealand Grand Prix Gold in Auckland on Tuesday. Ajay Jayaram, however, failed to advance as he lost in the opening round of the tournament.

Prannoy, ranked fourth, registered an easy straight-game win over Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-14, 21-16, while 15th seed Kashyap also did not find it tough against Indonesia’s Dionysius Hayom Rumbaka. Kashyap beat his opponent 21-5, 21-10 in the men’s singles competition.

In the second round, Prannoy will face Firman Abdul Kholik from Indonesia and Kashyap will be up against local shuttler Oscar Guo on Wednesday. Meanwhile, many young shuttlers including Siril Verma, Pratul Joshi, Sourabh Verma, Neeraj Vashist and Sahil Sipani also started their campaign on a positive note in the USD 120,000 event.

Seventh seed Sourabh defeated Nathan Tang of Australia 21-17, 21-15, whereas 16th ranked Siril registered an easy win over Indonesia’s Riyanto Subagja 21-13, 21-12. Pratul also looked impressive against local shuttler Daxxon Vong, winning in straight games 21-10, 21-13 and Neeraj thrashed Indonesia’s Androw Yunanto 21-8, 21-9. In other singles matches, Sahil finished on a winning note, surpassing New Zealand’s Joshua Feng 21-10, 21-10.

However, Jayaram had to suffer an early exit, losing in straight games 19-21, 13-21 to Chia Hung Lu of Chinese Taipei in his opening match. Pratul will face top seed Tzu Wei Wang of Chinese Taipei, whereas Neeraj will lock horns with Anthony Joe of Australia. In other men’s singles matches, Sourabh will be up against Indonesia’s Henrikho Kho Wibowo and Sahil will meet 11th seed Lin Yu Hsien of Chinese Taipei. Siril’s next match will be against Indonesia’s Saputra Vicky Angga.

Among other Indians in New Zealand Grand Prix, Siddharath Thakur, Sachin Rawat, Arun Kumar Ashok Kumar had to face an early exit in men’s singles. Sachin lost 12-21 8-21 to Malaysia’s Giap Chin Goh, while Siddharath Thakur also struggled against Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu, losing 23-21, 21-14.

In the women’s singles qualifying round, India’s Sanyogita Ghorpade lost to Xie Yongshi of New Zealand 11-21, 24-22, 19-21 after putting up a tough fight. She had defeated New Zealand’s Jahvaya Wheki 21-14, 21-9 in her opening match.

