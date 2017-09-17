Only in Express
  • How PV Sindhu conquered Nozomi Okuhara in Korea Open Superseries final, watch video

How PV Sindhu conquered Nozomi Okuhara in Korea Open Superseries final, watch video

PV Sindhu avenged her loss from World Championships against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan by beating her in the final of Korea Open Super Series 22-20 11-21 21-18 in Seoul on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Seoul | Published:September 17, 2017 6:16 pm
pv sindhu, sindhu vs okuhara, korea open superseries PV Sindhu wins her second Super Series title of the year. (Source: AP)
Related News

PV Sindhu has now won two Super Series titles this year. After her Indian Open triumph earlier this year, the Rio Olympic silver medallist won the Korea Open Super Series title on Sunday after beating Nozomi Okuhara in the final. She also avenged her World Championships final loss from the Japanese.

The Korea Open final went all the way and was decided in three game. After a close first game which was won by Sindhu, Okuhara dominated the second game before Sindhu stepped up her game in the final moments of the deciding game to win 22-20 11-21 21-18.

The final rally of the match defined the competition between the two players. No one was ready to give on the point and both were superb in defence and offence. Okuhara made Sindhu move around the court which the Indian tried hard to disturb her net game.

In the, Okuhara sent one of her smashes wide which gave Sindhu her third Super Series. She had won the 2016 China Open as well.

Sindhu and Okuhara had recently played one of the most epic finals in World Championships. On August 28 in Glasgow, Okuhara prevailed over Sindhu with a 21-19 20-22 22-20 to become Japan’s first world champion in women’s singles.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 16, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
45
Zone B - Match 81
FT
42
Patna Pirates beat U.P. Yoddha (45-42)
Sep 17, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone A - Match 82
Sep 17, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 83

Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 