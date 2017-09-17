How PV Sindhu conquered Nozomi Okuhara in Korea Open Superseries final, watch video

PV Sindhu wins her second Super Series title of the year. (Source: AP) PV Sindhu wins her second Super Series title of the year. (Source: AP)

PV Sindhu has now won two Super Series titles this year. After her Indian Open triumph earlier this year, the Rio Olympic silver medallist won the Korea Open Super Series title on Sunday after beating Nozomi Okuhara in the final. She also avenged her World Championships final loss from the Japanese.

The Korea Open final went all the way and was decided in three game. After a close first game which was won by Sindhu, Okuhara dominated the second game before Sindhu stepped up her game in the final moments of the deciding game to win 22-20 11-21 21-18.

The final rally of the match defined the competition between the two players. No one was ready to give on the point and both were superb in defence and offence. Okuhara made Sindhu move around the court which the Indian tried hard to disturb her net game.

In the, Okuhara sent one of her smashes wide which gave Sindhu her third Super Series. She had won the 2016 China Open as well.

Sindhu and Okuhara had recently played one of the most epic finals in World Championships. On August 28 in Glasgow, Okuhara prevailed over Sindhu with a 21-19 20-22 22-20 to become Japan’s first world champion in women’s singles.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd