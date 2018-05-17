Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel Sponsored

Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
Latest News

Himanta Biswa Sarma elected Vice-President of Badminton Asia Confederation

Himanta Biswa Sarma was today elected as the Vice-President of Badminton Asia Confederation (BAC) during the Annual General Meeting.

By: PTI | Published: May 17, 2018 8:14:10 pm
Himanta Biswa was unaminously elected as VC of BAC. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Thursday elected as the Vice-President of Badminton Asia Confederation (BAC) during the Annual General Meeting of the continental body in Bangkok, Thailand.

“I would like to thank all the member bodies of BAC for instilling their faith in me. It is an honour and responsibility that I would like to deliver to the best of my capacities. I shall contribute my best to strengthen in the region and bring in better coordination among Asian countries,” Sarma said after the AGM.

Devender Singh, Senior Vice-President of Badmintion Association of India (BAI) and Omar Rashid, secretary (events) of BAI, also attended the AGM.

“This appointment is yet another proof of how India is perceived globally when it comes to growth of the sport and providing visionary leadership. I promise to ensure that India will be recognised as a force to reckon with in the region,” the newly appointed Vice-President of BAC further said.

Congratulating BAI President, General Secretary BAI, Ajay Kumar Singhania said, “It is an extremely proud moment for all of us. This appointment will be a huge boost for Indian badminton as well in making BAI stronger than ever in Asia and help in further developing the sport in the country going forward.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 51 : 17 May, 2018
Royal Challengers Bangalore
VS
Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • 3 mins ago

    WICKET!

    Mandeep Singh departs for 4 off Kaul as Dhawan takes a good catch in the…

  • 9 mins ago

    RCB vs SRH

    RCB need to put atleast 200 from here on. Sunrisers Hyderabad team bats deep and they…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
I believe we are playing with Team India and not with Virat Kohli 