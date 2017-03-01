Government to introduce observer to monitor badminton team selection

Sports Ministry clarified that they had no role in the alleged fraud. (Source: File) Sports Ministry clarified that they had no role in the alleged fraud. (Source: File)

Sports Ministry decided to introduce a former sportsperson as Government Observer to monitor the selection of national team after reports of CBI probing alleged favouritism by top BAI officials in sending their wards as players for a goodwill visit to Japan in 2014.

“Government is introducing a modified system of Government Observer with an enlarged role, which will include close monitoring of talent identification process and selection of the national team,” Ministry said in a release.

“Under this expanded role, the Government will appoint the most reputed sportspersons who have retired from active sports, to function as National Observer for identified high priority and priority sports.”

CBI sources said that they had registered a preliminary enquiry to look into the allegations of fraud and nepotism by office bearers of Badminton Association of India (BAI), including its president Akhilesh Das Gupta, and Delhi Capital Badminton Association (DCBA) in sending players to Tokyo in 2014 for Youth Sports Exchange Programme.

Sports Ministry clarified that they had no role in the alleged fraud.

“A news report regarding alleged misuse of official position by a few office bearers of Badminton Association of India and Delhi Capital Badminton Association to send their own relatives under a Youth-Sports Exchange Programme funded by Government of Japan in 2014 has come to our notice,” the release said.

“Since this related to a cultural exchange programme, not involving selection of the national team, Ministry of Sports was not involved in any manner in vetting the selection of the contingent or clearing the team for participating in the event.

“The Ministry has brought out comprehensive guidelines for selection of the national team, which includes notification of the selection criteria by the NSFs well in advance. While considering each proposal for participation of the national team in any international event, the composition of the national team and the selection criteria is carefully reviewed by Sports Authority of India,” it said.

CBI yesterday said that a contingent of 23 players and two supervisors were sent by India on the expense of government of Japan to participate in exchange programme for the youths of ASEAN countries.