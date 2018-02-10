‘Goodbye PV Sindhu, players from poor country like India won’t get sponsorship’: Post on ‘hacked’ Yonex Instagram account

P V Sindhu said that she looked forward to the support by Yonex. (Source: PTI) P V Sindhu said that she looked forward to the support by Yonex. (Source: PTI)

The official Instagram account of sports merchandise group Yonex announced on Saturday that they will no longer sponsor poor countries like India and are parting ways with ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. They later deleted the post and clarified that their account was hacked.

Sharing a picture of Sindhu, Yonex wrote, “Yonex says goodbye to Sidhu. Players from poor countries like India will no longer be sponsored by Yonex as we change our focus towards the Japanese youth.”

Hacked Yonex Instagram account released a photo of Sindhu saying goodbye to her. Hacked Yonex Instagram account released a photo of Sindhu saying goodbye to her.

However, they later deleted the post and released a statement apologising to their fans. The new post said, “To all Yonex fans, we would like to sincerely apologize for the inappropriate posts that have been posted on our Instagram account (yonex_com) today without our knowledge. Our Instagram account was hacked, but the issue has since been resolved and we have fortified our security measures to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. Yours sincerely, Team Yonex”

Sindhu also took to Twitter to clarify that the account was indeed hacked and that she was looking forward to the support by Yonex this year. “I’m sorry that YONEX Instagram was hacked by somebody. But YONEX team apologized this issue to me. Of course, I accepted their apology for this incident and look forward to continued support of Yonex in 2018. I’m going to stay with Yonex without any problem,” read her post.

Other than Sindhu, Leander Paes and Saina Nehwal are also sponsored by the Japanese company.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd