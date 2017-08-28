Finally, I realised Nozomi Okuhara is never gonna leave, says PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu chose to laud her opponent’s fighting spirit and believed it will only make her a better player. (Source: AP) PV Sindhu chose to laud her opponent’s fighting spirit and believed it will only make her a better player. (Source: AP)

After a final of such epic proportions, words seem superfluous. Though she was disappointed with the defeat, PV Sindhu chose to laud her opponent’s fighting spirit and believed it will only make her a better player. Excerpts…

What will you say at the end of the epic match?

It was anybody’s game. It’s upsetting to lose, but you can’t say anything at the end of such a match. It was never over from both sides. The third game went to 20-all. Every point was tough and we were both not letting go. Obviously, anybody would aim for a gold because this is the final of the World Championship, but that last moment changed everything.

Did you think it was going to be so difficult after the match you played at Rio?

I’ve always known she was never easy. And we would never leave the shuttle. I’ve always played long matches against her and was prepared for this. But in the end, it could’ve been anyone. It was her.

Can you talk about the longest rally at 21-20 in the second?

I don’t think it was the toughest rally of the match. Many rallies after that were long. We were both tired but we were both picking the shuttle from impossible positions. It was like we were just taking it no matter what. Since there were so many, I can’t recall that particular one. It was actually a very good match, just not my day.

What are your takeaways from this match?

We both believed in ourselves. I used to always back myself in long matches. But today maybe even she believed in herself. It was good overall. With this confidence I know I’ll learn much more going forward. Both physically and mentally this was a tough match, with those long tosses and drops. I finally realised she’s never gonna leave.

