Eight teams to take part in Masters Badminton League in November

More than 450 players from all over India have registered for the league. Each team will consist of 16 players and the auction for the players will be held on October 2 in Chandigarh.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:September 1, 2017 5:39 am
Members of Badminton Association of India during a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday.
Eight teams — Haryana Achievers, Fiery Feathers, Hyderabad Nawabs, Smasher Kings, Mumbai Masters, Himachal Bulls, Devbhoomi Smashers and Vibrant Shuttlers — will feature in the inaugural Masters Badminton League to be played at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula from November 23 to November 26. The tournament, in which senior badminton players from all over India will take part, is being organised under the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and Haryana Badminton Association and Haryana Badminton Association.

“This tournament will give an opportunity to the master badminton players to showcase their talent and players who are registered with BAI and are playing at the district, state, national and international level will be eligible to take part in the auction for the eight teams. The league will be played on a round-robin basis and knock-out basis in semi-finals and finals,” said Vinay Bhalla, the organising secretary of the league said during a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday.

The players for the league have been registered on the official website http://www.mblindia.com. More than 450 players from all over India have registered for the league. Each team will consist of 16 players and the auction for the players will be held on October 2 in Chandigarh.

“The winning team will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh and the runners-up team will get a prize money of Rs 1 lakh. The semi-finalists team will also get a prize money of Rs 50,000 each. The players who will not be selected by any of the franchise can take part in the doubles tournament along with the league,” said Gurpreet Singh, president, MBL.



