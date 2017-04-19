CRPF DG appreciates Saina Nehwal for supporting martyrs

The Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has appreciated star shuttler Saina Nehwal’s gesture of contributing Rs 6 lakh. (Source: File) The Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has appreciated star shuttler Saina Nehwal’s gesture of contributing Rs 6 lakh. (Source: File)

The Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has appreciated star shuttler Saina Nehwal’s gesture of contributing Rs 6 lakh for the next of kin of martyrs who were killed in a Naxal attack in Chattisgarh.

“CRPF- the peacekeepers of Nation deeply appreciates your contribution of Rs 6 lakh for the next of kin of martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty at Bheji, Sukma district, Chattisgarh on March 11, 2017,” CRPF DG Sudeep Lakhtakia said in a letter to Saina.

Saina had announced the contribution of Rs 6 lakh to the martyrs on her birthday on March 17.

“We gratefully acknowledge your thought and concern for the brave heart and his family. We are deeply touched by your generous offer to martyr’s welfare. Your noble gesture instills a sense of pride amongst all patriots who believe in the vision of a great Nation,” Lakhtakia said.

