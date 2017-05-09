Commonwealth Games qualification difficult but possible, says Parupalli Kashyap

Parupalli Kashyap said that he was happy with his performance at China Masters Grand Prix Gold. (Source: PTI) Parupalli Kashyap said that he was happy with his performance at China Masters Grand Prix Gold. (Source: PTI)

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap is working hard to regain his place in the 2018 Commonwealth Games after missing out on Rio Olympics due to a knee injury.

After recovering from knee injury, the 30-year-old succumbed to shoulder injury while playing in the Premier Badminton League.

Finally fit again, Kashyap now looks to improve his ranking to qualify for Commonwealth Games after a difficult and long injury phase. He told PTI, “It has been a difficult phase for me to go through the whole injury phase. First it was knee which ended my Olympic dream and then the shoulder injury. But I am feeling good now, I am fit and I am happy with my performance at China Masters Grand Prix Gold,” said Kashyap, who is ranked 80.

Happy with his performance at the China Masters, Kashyap hopes that he would get better as he plays more and get selected in the Commonwealth Games team. “I will get better as I play more. It was just the first tournament in four months and I will now have to improve my ranking enough to be selected in the team for the Commonwealth Games, so that I can defend my title.

“It will be challenging but I will give it a shot. It is difficult but possible,” he added, not denying the difficult challenge.

Kashyap acknowledged that there are other decent players in the country which helps while training against them. Sameer Verma and Sair Praneeth rose higher up the ranks when Kashyap rested during the injury phase.

“It is a very healthy competition. We have some good players in India now and it helps to train against them. There is Srikanth, Sameer, Praneeth, all these guys are fantastic players. So I will really need to work hard to achieve my target,” Kashyap said.

2014 bronze medallist RMV Gurusaidutt also went through a period of injury as he went through a knee surgery in October 2016. Despite being fit now, Guru does not think he has a shot at the Commonwealth Games next year, saying that he does not want to put too much pressure on himself.

“It has been a long way to recovery. I have been training hard and played in the academy against my fellow players but this is the first event since my surgery. It will help me to

test my fitness and recovery,” he said.

“I don’t think I will give it a shot because it is still early days since my recovery and I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself and get injured again. So I will take one match, one event at a time.”

