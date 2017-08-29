Carolina Marin’s mother waits with Indian fans for selfie with PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Toni Martin clicks selfies with PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. (Source: Abhijeet Kulkarni Twitter) Toni Martin clicks selfies with PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. (Source: Abhijeet Kulkarni Twitter)

After the breathtaking final between PV Sindhu and Japan’s Nozomi Osukhara at the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday, a fan patiently waited for both Sindhu and Saina Nehwal to come out so she could take a selfie with the two badminton champions.

It wasn’t an Indian fan, waiting to meet her idol. It was Toni Martin, mother of Rio Olympic champion Carolina Marin, who patiently stood in the fan zone area with other Indian fans for Sindhu and bronze-medalist Saina Nehwal. After the silver and bronze medallist of the World Badminton Championships came out, Martin clicked selfies with the Indian shuttlers as well as Saina’s father Harvir Nehwal and Sindhu’s mother P Vijayalakshmi.

Among the Indian fans waiting for @Pvsindhu1 and @NSaina was Carolina Marin’s mother as well. What a lady pic.twitter.com/ZJPc2xXgzS — Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) 27 August 2017

Carolina, who was the 2015 World Championships winner, lost to Nozomi Okuhara 18-21, 21-14, 15-21 in the quarterfinals. Marin has engaged in some memorable on-court moments with the Indian shuttlers. She had clinched the 2015 Championships title by defeating Saina while the gold medal at 2016 Olympics came after defeating Sindhu in Rio.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd