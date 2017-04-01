Carolina Marin Marin eyes third World Championship title

The shuttler from Spain will take on PV Sindhu in the final of India Open Super Series on Sunday. (Source: PTI) The shuttler from Spain will take on PV Sindhu in the final of India Open Super Series on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Plagued by fitness issues since the Rio Games, Olympic champion Carolina Marin is hoping to peak at the right time and clinch a third World Championship title in August.

“It is impossible to be 100 percent always because we are humans. For me Olympics was the peak, I was 100 percent and so I won the gold. But I got injured and didn’t play well (after that),” Marin said in New Delhi on Saturday.

The shuttler from Spain will take on PV Sindhu in the final of India Open Super Series on Sunday.

“…But around PBL I was getting better and I am ready to win a few titles this year,” said Marin, who was laid low by a lower back injury after the Olympics. “The World Championship will be one of the titles I would love to win again. It will be my goal. It will be difficult to keep your 100 percent with a number of super series events this month. “But I will be 100 percent for that event if I don’t get injured,” she added.

The former All England winner Marin reached the final of the India Open after defeating Akane Yamaguchi 21-16 21-14.

“I knew it will be a difficult match. Akane is a tough player so I was prepared for her. I trailed a bit but that is fine. I am happy to reach the final and looking forward to it,” the Spaniard said.

Talking about the title clash, Marin said: “Both Sindhu and Sung Ji are tough opponents. I think if I play Sindhu it will be a good game for the spectators. I like playing here because the spectators love badminton and I hope I get the support like I received so far.”

Asked what has she learnt watching Sindhu ever since their Olympic final match, Marin laughed and said: “I can’t tell you the strategy. Because then Sindhu will see it in news… so you will have to wait.”

