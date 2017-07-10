Canada Open: B Sumeeth Reddy, Manu Attri look to defend title

Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy of India will hope to defend their Canada Open title. (Source: Reuters) Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy of India will hope to defend their Canada Open title. (Source: Reuters)

B Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri will be looking to defend their title as they begin their men’s doubles campaign at the Canada Open Grand Prix on Tuesday. The two shuttlers will be playing the qualifiers and will hope to turn their fortune around in the competition, where India received twin crowns last year.

Canada Open 2016 ended with a double bonanza for India as B Sai Praneeth also clinched the title along with Manu and Sumeeth, who have been struggling lately. Praneeth, on the other hand, went on to win the Singapore Open this April.

Meanwhile, Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy will open their campaign at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary with eye on their first title of the season. Second seeded Prannoy will hope to continue his good run after defeating Olympic gold medallist Chen Long at the Indonesian Open.

Among other Indians, Harsheel Dani, Lakhanee Sarang, Rituparna Das, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Reshma Karthik, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka and Abhishek Yelegar will also be participating in the tournament.

Men’s doubles participants include Francis Alwin-Tarun Kona while Kuhoo Garg-Ningshi Block Hazarika will feature in women’s doubles along with eighth seed Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram.

N Sikki Reddy, Pranaav Jerry Chopra will play in the mixed doubles event while Manu will pair up with Maneesha K. Tarun and Meghana will also be representing in the tournament.

Sameer Verma will be unable to participate in the Canada Open Grand Prix after failing to acquire visa in time.

