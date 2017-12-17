BWF World Super Series Finals 2017: When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi online live streaming

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, BWF World Super Series Finals: Sindhu is looking to win her maiden Super Series Finals title. PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, BWF World Super Series Finals: Sindhu is looking to win her maiden Super Series Finals title.

PV Sindhu stormed into her maiden final at the BWF Super Series Finals. She got to the semi-finals unbeaten in the group stage and beat China’s Chen Yufei 21-15, 21-18. PV Sindhu has had a phenomenal year so far reaching finals and winning titles across the globe and a win here would only cap it off. Her opponent is Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, who was one of the players Sindhu beat in the group stage. Yamaguchi had also entered the tournament as the top seed. Sindhu will be desperate to win this one. She has come second best in the finals of the Olympics and the World Championships and so, this is now her last chance to come out on top in a truly big tournament. She has won two Super Series titles so far, while Yamaguchi has won one and was runners up in three.

When is the summit clash of the BWF Super Series final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi?

PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi face each other on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

What time is the final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi?

The final matches of BWF Super Series Finals starts at 2:30 PM IST. Sindhu’s match is second in the roster.

Which TV channel will live broadcast PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi?

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD 2. The channels will telecast the Dubai BWF Super Series from 2:30 PM IST.

Where can one follow PV Sindhu’s summit clash against Akane Yamaguchi in the BWF World Super Series Finals live online?

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth BWF Dubai Super Series Finals matches can be live streamed on Hotstar. The matches can also be followed with scores and updates on IndianExpress.com.

