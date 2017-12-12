BWF World Super Series Finals 2017: When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Hi Bingjiao, Kidambi Srikant vs Viktor Axelsen matches online live streaming

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth two Indian in BWF World Super Series Finals. PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth two Indian in BWF World Super Series Finals.

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, two of India’s most successful badminton player in the past two years, are back in action. Both will take court in the prestigious BWF Dubai Super Series Finals which begin from Wednesday, December 13. Sindhu, who won India Open Super Series and Korea Open Super Series this year besides winning the silver at Glasgow World Championship and finishing runners-up at Hong Kong Open, will open the campaign against world number nine Hi Bingjiao of China. The two other players in her group are Akane Yamaguchi and Sayako Sato, both from Japan. Srikanth, however, will be up against world number one Viktor Axelsen in the first match in the round-robin format. Both will hope to advance to the semi-finals from the group stages.

When are PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth BWF Dubai Super Series Finals matches?

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth BWF Dubai Super Series Finals matches will begin from Wednesday, December 23, 2017. These are the only Indians who are participating in the tournament.

What time are PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth BWF Dubai Super Series Finals matches according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth BWF Dubai Super Series Finals matches are eighth and ninth matches of the day. First, Sindhu will face Bingjiao which will not begin before 6 pm IST (1800 hrs IST). This match will be followed by Srikanth taking on Axelsen.

Where are PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth BWF Dubai Super Series Finals matches?

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth BWF Dubai Super Series Finals matches will be played in Dubai. Every year, this is the year-ending tournament where the top eight players according to BWF rankings play for the title.

Which TV channel will live broadcast PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth BWF Dubai Super Series Finals matches?

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth BWF Dubai Super Series Finals matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD 2. The channels will telecast the Dubai BWF Super Series from 4 pm IST (1600 hrs IST) till 8:30 pm IST (2030 hrs IST)

Where can one live stream PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth BWF Dubai Super Series Finals matches?

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth BWF Dubai Super Series Finals matches can be live streamed on the Hotstar app. The matches can also be followed with scores and updates on IndianExpress.com.

