Dubai Super Series Finals Live: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth open campaigns

Dubai Open Super Series Finals Live: Pv Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth open campaigns Dubai Open Super Series Finals Live: Pv Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth open campaigns

After a successful year, top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be hoping to kickstart the final Super Series event of the year on Wednesday with confident wins. The two take the court at the Dubai Super Series Final, where only the top eight in the respective men’s and women’s singles rankings have earned the right to compete. World No.3 Sindhu, who clinched the India Open and Korea Open this year, will begin her campaign against China’s World No. 9 He Bingjiao. She also bagged a silver at Glasgow World Championship and finished runners-up at Hong Kong Open last month. World No. 4 Srikanth, on the other hand, will take on top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark at the Sheikh Hamdan Indoor Stadium in Dubai. Srikanth became the only Indian, and fourth player ever, to win four Super Series titles in a calendar with the Indonesia Open, Australia Open, Denmark Open and the French Open titles. He was, however, forced to miss the China Open and Hong Kong Open because of thigh muscle strain which he sustained at the Nationals in Nagpur last month. He has been placed in Group B of men’s singles event along with Chou Tien Chen (world No.7) and Shi Yuqi (world No.8), apart from Axelsen while Sindhu has been clubbed with the Japanese duo of No.2 ranked Akane Yamaguchi and world No.15 Sayako Sato, besides Bingjiao in Group A.

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao LIVE:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd