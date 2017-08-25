BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu assures India of medal by booking semifinals spot

PV Sindhu won the quarterfinal match against Sun Yu. (Source: AP) PV Sindhu won the quarterfinal match against Sun Yu. (Source: AP)

Fourth seed PV Sindhu on Friday registered a commanding win as she beat China’s Sun Yu 21-14, 21-9 to book semifinals spot in the BWF World Championships after Kidambi Srikanth’s exit after the quarterfinals on the same day.

After victory in the pre-quarters clash against Ngan Yi, the Hyderabadi shuttler dominated from the very beginning in the quarterfinals against the Chinese opponent. She was in total control of the match right from the first point and claimed victory in 39 minutes. With the win, she has assured India of a medal in the BWF World Championships and will now be up against reigning world junior champion Chen Yufei in the semifinals.

Since 2013, Sindhu has had an exceptional record, having won a medal at each world championship/Olympics except one. The 22-year old also maintains a record of never losing against a Chinese opponent at world championship.

Sindhu’s ranking rose by a spot on Thursday from her previous fifth spot while Srikanth slipped two places to now sit on tenth. While Sindhu was in the groove on Friday, the same cannot be said about Srikanth, who went down 21-14, 21-18 in 48 minutes against Son Wan Ho to make a surprise exit. The defeat ends Srikanth’s 13 match winning run.

