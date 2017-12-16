BWF Super Series Finals: PV Sindhu enters maiden final, beats Chen Yufei 21-15, 21-18

India’s PV Sindhu defeats China’s Chen Yufei in semi-final of Dubai World Superseries Finals. (Source: AP) India’s PV Sindhu defeats China’s Chen Yufei in semi-final of Dubai World Superseries Finals. (Source: AP)

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu defeated China’s Chen Yufei 21-15, 21-18 in 59 minutes to enter her maiden final of BWF Dubai Super Series Finals. With the win, World No. 3 Sindhu has set up a final clash against top seed Akane Yamaguchi.

Sindhu, who has been unbeaten in the tournament so far, wrapped the first game against the World No. 8 in 24 minutes. The Hyderabadi shuttler had a commanding start, winning five points on the trot. Glasgow World Championship bronze medallist Yufei made a quick recovery to go into the mid-game break trailing Sindhu 11-10. The 22-year old Sindhu, however, took control of the game after the breakpoint, taking a four-point lead after some fabulous smashes and rallies.

An intense and aggressive second game followed with Sindhu taking a healthy 7-3 lead at the start. She went into the break leading 11-8 against her Chinese opponent. Chen Yufei equalled the score at 15-15 with a powerful smash down the line, followed by a long rally of 57 shots. Yufei, however, failed to contain Sindhu who won the second game in 34 minutes.

Sindhu said after the match, “Overall, it was a very good quality match. Though I won in straight games, there were long rallies. It never got over till the last point. I was just thinking about the next point, each point is important. Chen is an upcoming player and she has played exceptionally well. Her defence is solid.”

“I really want to be the first Indian woman to win this tournament. Yamaguchi will be a tough opponent. I will have to be prepared. It will be a long, big match, so not thinking anything now. There will not be easy points,” she added.

Sindhu, who clinched the India Open and Korea Open titles, becomes the second Indian singles’ player and fourth Indian after Saina Nehwal, Diju V and Jwala Gutta to do so.

