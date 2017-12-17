BWF Super Series Finals: Grand entry into the grand finale for PV Sindhu

P V Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi in the group stage of the tournament. (Source: AP) P V Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi in the group stage of the tournament. (Source: AP)

A slight sized Japanese with a big heart for a fight stands in the way of PV Sindhu winning her first global-level title. And she’s not called Nozomi Okuhara.

Akane Yamaguchi isn’t as smooth or as mature or complete as Okuhara, but she’s a handful, with bouncy legs that chase down everything, for any opponent. When the 22-year-old Indian —who became the first from her country to make the SS Finals final—takes on Yamaguchi it will at first glance be a face-off between 5 feet-11 inches of power-packed domineering reach and strokes against 5 ft-1 of breathtaking intensity and agility.

At stake is the season-ending pro circuit finale— a cash-jingling prize in Dubai and honours to cap a season where Sindhu has elevated women’s singles world badminton to epic levels of high quality entertainment by just bringing gladiatorial grit to what were annual contests. World Championships fetched up every year, and went by without a murmur. Sindhu combined with Okuhara to raise the Glasgow finals to the sport’s biggest talking point.

On Sunday in Dubai, another Japanese will help build up the same levels of excitement as the two covet the year-end finals.

Sindhu’s is easily the best performance by an Indian in any sport in 2017 at the topmost level, though the country’s not teeming with world beaters to make this into an official contest like they do in other countries. But even her most die-hard fans will point out that the eternal tryer who smiled with grace on the runners up podium at the Olympics and Worlds after two heartbreaking losses, needs that gold medal badly to seal the issue. And Yamaguchi stands in the way.

Here’s how the two stack up: Yamaguchi played a 72 minute marathon 17-21, 21-12, 21-19 against Ratchanok Intanon to reach the finals, fighting back from 11-16 in the decider against the talented Thai in the semis. Sindhu downed a fighting, but as-yet work-in-progress Chinese Chen Yufei 21-15, 21-18 and is unbeaten at Dubai this year with four wins from as many matches. Their head to head stands 5-2 in favour of the towering Indian, with Yamaguchi beating her this year in Paris.

Sindhu has two SS titles this year, plus a final at Hong Kong, Akane won China Open last month beating the tall Gao Fangjie, but lost three finals – Denmark, France and Australia. Sindhu has the edge in big events – experience of some of the most trying matches of the highest level, but Yamaguchi is spunky in her attitude and hardly a pushover.

Moreover, Dubai has slow courts not entirely to Sindhu’s liking, though the tall Indian who pushed on the aggressive buttons in her downing of Chen Yufei just when required, is looking sharp on her strokes. A third set in the semis might have made things interesting, given Sindhu was looking tired closing out the match, but she pulled out the big guns just when Chen looked like she could push the match into a decider.

Akane is a natural—she started badminton at age 3 and was still in school when she made the national squad. Sindhu went pro at 13 and under the coaching of P Gopichand has turned into one of the circuit’s most competent contenders for any title any part of the world.

Grit and graft

She can literally grit her way out of any situation – and her strokes, defense and ability to raise her game, have gotten better with every tournament, though the big final win is missing. She’s been sniffly in Dubai, and the slow courts plus Yamaguchi’s grinding long rallies will test her physically. But she’s been keeping the shuttle down adroitly and if she can do that against the smaller Yamaguchi, the title is there for the taking.

The Japanese whose diving retrieves around the court are akin to B-Boying dancers, has some incredulous strokes – she hits the shuttle from well above and behind her body and her tenacity is tough to put down. But Sindhu will reckon her time has come.

She had a good workout against the Chinese. “It was a good quality match even if was just 2 straight sets, but there were lots of long rallies,” she told reporters later. “Now it’s time to relax ahead of big match.”

“I want to be the first Indian woman to win the title,” she said after being reminded that she would be the first to make the SS Finals final. No Sindhu match is complete without the obligatory long rallies. “Long rallies – those keep happening.. even today at 14, 15, 16 she played long rallies (there were two of 42 and 57 shots in each set). But I was smart enough to get the two winners,” she added.

She’s aware that the title is still one stiff match away. “It’s never over and each and every point is important,” she would say. “Not going to be easy, it’ll be long. But I’m prepared I know there won’t be easy points.” The pursuit of gold has been a long struggle for PV Sindhu. Sunday in Dubai – where Indians have shopped for gold for years now – could see one hanging off her neck.

Final-Day Telecast: on Star Sports 2, 6 pm onwards

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App