BWF and service judges are playing with our careers, says Sikki Reddy

Indian doubles shuttler N Sikki Reddy slammed the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for implementing the new service rule, saying that the service judges are playing with their careers. According to the new rule, the whole of the shuttle should be below 1.15 metres from the surface of the court at the time of contact from being hit by the server’s racket.

Taking the issue to Twitter, Reddy said that BWF does not care about the years of struggle and hard work they have put in. She shared a video of her serve while partnering Pranaav Jerry Chopra at the Yonex German Open and said, “This is how BWF and service judges have been playing with our career. Looks like they don’t really care about our years of struggle and hard work to achieve our goals. ( Not even 1 out of 100 will agree that these are fault serves).”

Reddy even shared a screenshot of her service with shuttle contact to make her point heard. “Clear picture of my service with shuttle contact which is not a fault and this has been called fault during crucial times. This is not the first time happening. @bwfmedia do something please,” she wrote. Sikki and Chopra crashed out of German Open in the second round. This is the first tournament where this rule is being tested.

World No 1 and world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark has also slammed the BWF for the new service rule, describing it as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘unfair.’

