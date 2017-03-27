BWF extends India Open hosting rights by four years

BAI is looking at tier II cities to host domestic league and is looking at the prospect of hosting an Asian Badminton League. BAI is looking at tier II cities to host domestic league and is looking at the prospect of hosting an Asian Badminton League.

In a good news for Indian fans, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has extended the hosting rights of the Indian Super Series tournament by four years.

“The tournament has consistently raised its bar over the years and our efforts have been appreciated by the BWF for which they have awarded us the hosting right of the tournament for next four years,” BAI President Akhilesh Das Gupta said.

Das Gupta said BAI is looking at tier II cities to host domestic league and is looking at the prospect of hosting an Asian Badminton League.

“We want to extend the reach of the sport and so we are looking at tier II cities such as Jaipur and Chandigarh to host our domestic league,” he said.

“We are also in talks with the Asian bodies to host a Asian badminton league, comprising only shuttlers from Asia,” the BAI president added.

