We are human, we are players, we need a break, says Carolina Marin

Carolina Marin had to opt out of the German Open final after a back injury relapse. (Source: PTI) Carolina Marin had to opt out of the German Open final after a back injury relapse. (Source: PTI)

Olympic gold medallist and two-time World Champion Carolina Marin believes the busy international schedule makes shuttlers prone to injuries and the world body (BWF) should revisit its calender. “BWF should think about that (sorting the international calender) because the top players always have to play some sort of tournament. But we are human, we are players, so we sometimes need break,” Marin said when asked if BWF should re-look at the international calender.

“We never get a break, we always have so many tournaments in a row during the year. When we have World Championship or Olympics Games, we again have to comeback and play at Japan or Korea Open, so we never have a long break and I think our body needs it,” she added.

Talking about her injuries, Marin said: “It was hard for me last season. I had a lower back injury before the Olympic Games, but I took care of myself and I was 100 per cent. But you can’t keep this high level of performance all the time, you have to go down. It is really hard for a top player to always be at her best form all time. I had this serious injury in lower back and missed a few tournaments and I couldn’t have full week of training and couldn’t give my best. But I am getting back. When I played at PBL, I was practicing hard and now I feel very motivated.”

The 23-year-old Marin had pulled out of the German Open final early this month, just days ahead of the All England Championship and the Spaniard said it was a difficult decision to make. “In Germany, my back injury relapsed and it was very difficult for me to concede after reaching the final. I have never retired from any match in my life. I always like to fight it even if I have injuries,” she said. “For example, in the All England quarterfinals I got some injury in my leg in the second game but I still played. It was stupid probably because I need to take care of my body.”

Asked if injury was the reason she lost the quarterfinal to Ratchanok Intanon, Marin said: “It was both. I could not give my best but I think the problem was in my mind.”

Asked about the proposal of service rule change by Badminton Association of Malaysia, Marin said: “For doubles players there are so many service faults and sometimes the umpires make service calls for the singles players, while the doubles player make so many faults, So it could be good.”

Asked whom she finds difficult to beat between Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu, Marin said: “I can’t choose one of them, both are tough player. I think all in the top 10, each one of us can win any tournament. So it is always difficult.”

