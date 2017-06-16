BAI to stick to National Sports Code

BAI made it clear it will stick to the National Sports Code, BAI made it clear it will stick to the National Sports Code,

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) made it clear it will stick to the National Sports Code, which has been adopted in its constitution.

BAI joint secretary K K Sharma said there had been a discussion on modifying its constitution in accordance with the National Sports Act and added that there was no mention of the Lodha Committee recommendations in the BAI executive committee meeting.

“Yes there were discussions on how to modify the constitution to incorporate the suggestions made in the National Sports Code but there was no mention of the Lodha Committee. We have already adopted National Sports Code in our constitution and we want to adhere to that,” said Sharma.

“The matter would be discussed again since it is crucial. There will be another meeting on July 30 to take these points forward and further decide on the changes in the constitution that would be required.”

Sharma refuted claims that a lobby was trying to unsettle national coach Pullela Gopichand.

“We all have high respect for Gopichand. He is one of the most respected sports heroes of the country and it already has been announced that he would continue as national coach.”

Praising BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sharma said that his vision was to make India a badminton super power.

