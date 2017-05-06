BAI recommends N Sikki Reddy, B Sumeeth Reddy for Arjuna awards

N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy have been consistent in their performance for India N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy have been consistent in their performance for India

Doubles specialists N. Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy have been recommended by the Badminton Association of India for 2017 Arjuna awards.

Sikki and Sumeeth have been consistent in their performance for India since February, and now play a regular part in the national team.

“We have recommended Sikki and Sumeeth for Arjuna this year. They have been doing well. Hope they receive the awards. Our shuttlers have regularly won awards. Last year, P.V. Sindhu was honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. So hope for the best,” a BAI official spoke to PTI.

In the last few years, Sikki has live up to the expectations and has done consistently well in mixed doubles competition along with Pranaav Jerry Chopra. The pair clinched the Syed Modi International Grand Prix Gold at Lucknow in January.

Sumeeth was victorious at the Canada Open last year partnering with Manu Attri and finished runners-up in the mixed doubles event partnering Ashwini at the Syed Modi International.

Sikki, also won the silver in women’s doubles event at Lucknow. Early this year he paired up with Ashwini Ponappa. On the other hand, Sumeeth along with his partner Manu Attri became the first Indian men’s doubles pair to qualify for the Rio Olympics.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd