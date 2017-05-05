Latest News

Badminton Association of India disburses Rs 1.07cr to top Indian shuttlers

The Badminton Association of India had disbursed a sum of Rs 1.07 cr as prize money to top Indian shuttlers.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 5, 2017 11:00 pm
Dr Sarma also awarded the Reward cheques amounting to 1.07 Crores rupees amongst the top 8 ranking players.

The Badminton Association of India has disbursed a total sum of Rs 1.07 cr as prize money for top shuttlers of the country that include Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu. Saina was awarded with a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs while Sindhu received Rs 20 lakhs. Both Nehwal and Sindhu tasted success in some of their recent tournaments.

The Hyderabadi player grabbed the Australia Super Series in 2016 while became the first Indian to become World No. 1 and also reached the finals at All England champion in 2015.

Sindhu on the other side won 2016 Malaysia Masters, 2015 Macau Open, clinched a bronze medal at 2014 Commonwealth Games and a silver at Rio 2016 Olympics.

Apart from Sindhu and Nehwal Parupalli Kashyap was given a cheque of Rs 30 lakhs after he won a gold medal in 2014 Glasgow Games and winning the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in 2015.

“It was Kashyap who called me to inform that they didn’t get the money for their performance at Commonwealth Games. So today we are disbursing the money. This is a small thing which we can do compared to what you guys do for the country,” said Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the newly appointed President of Badminton Association of India.

“From now on, I can assure you that we will disburse the money regularly.”

Gurusaidutt got Rs 5 lakhs, Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa received prize money of and 10-10 lakhs respectively. Gutta and Ponnappa had earlier won silver medal in women’s doubles category at Glasgow.

 

