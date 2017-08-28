BAI announces cash awards for PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal at World Championships. (Source: Reuters) Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal at World Championships. (Source: Reuters)

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will receive cash rewards from the Badminton Association of India (BAI) after their medal winning performances in the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow. The BAI announced that Sindhu will receive Rs 10 lakh while Nehwal will receive Rs 5 lakhs. This is the first time that India had won two medals at the same World Championships.

Sindhu played the final but lost to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 19-21 22-20 20-22 and had to settle for a silver medal. Nehwal had a chance to reach her second final of World Championships but was beat by the same Japanese player in the semi-finals.

Congratulating the players for their exceptional performance in the tournament, BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I would like to congratulate both the girls for their great performance. It has been a great journey and I am sure the performance of the players will only get better from here”.

