Only in Express

BAI announces cash awards for PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced cash award of Rs 10 lakh for P V Sindhu and Rs five lakh for Saina Nehwal following their medal winning performances in the World Championships.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 28, 2017 1:40 am
pv sindhu, saina nehwal, world badminton championships Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal at World Championships. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will receive cash rewards from the Badminton Association of India (BAI) after their medal winning performances in the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow. The BAI announced that Sindhu will receive Rs 10 lakh while Nehwal will receive Rs 5 lakhs. This is the first time that India had won two medals at the same World Championships.

Sindhu played the final but lost to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 19-21 22-20 20-22 and had to settle for a silver medal. Nehwal had a chance to reach her second final of World Championships but was beat by the same Japanese player in the semi-finals.

Congratulating the players for their exceptional performance in the tournament, BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I would like to congratulate both the girls for their great performance. It has been a great journey and I am sure the performance of the players will only get better from here”.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 50 -->
32
Zone A - Match 50
FT
33
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U Mumba (33-32)
Aug 29, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 51 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 51
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 52 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 52

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 