BAI announces Rs 10 lakh award for Saina Nehwal for Australian Open win

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) today announced a reward of Rs. 10 lakh for Saina Nehwal for winning the Australian Open Super Series badminton tournament in Sydney.

The World No. 8 came from behind to beat China’s Sun Yu 11-21 21-14 21-19 in the thrilling final match on Sunday to lift the trophy.

It was Saina’s first title of the season.

“I congratulate her for this marvellous victory. This is another milestone in her career. This win will sure motivateher for the most important Rio 2016 Olympics where she is leading the Indian Badminton contingent. I also congratulate her Coach Vimal Kumar and Support Staff, who have been on their toes to bring out the best of Saina,” BAI President Akhilesh Das Gupta said.

