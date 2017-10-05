Badminton World Federation receives bid for major events of 2019

The BWF Council will vote on these bids at its year-end meeting next month in Montego Bay, Jamaica. (Source: BWF Twitter) The BWF Council will vote on these bids at its year-end meeting next month in Montego Bay, Jamaica. (Source: BWF Twitter)

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) will determine next month the host cities for three of its Major Events to be held in 2019.

The world-governing organisation has received bids from both Tokyo in Japan and Basel in Switzerland to stage the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2019.

Meanwhile, Kolding in Denmark and Katowice in Poland are vying to bring the BWF World Senior Championships 2019 to their respective cities.

In addition, Prague – capital of the Czech Republic – has bid for the BWF World Junior Championships 2019. The BWF Council will vote on these bids at its year-end meeting next month in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App