Follow Us:
Saturday, May 19, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News
  • Badminton World Federation decides against introduction of new scoring method

Badminton World Federation decides against introduction of new scoring method

BWF has decided against using the new scoring method after several players and associations cited concerns over the proposed changes during the Annual General Meeting held on Saturday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 19, 2018 10:57:05 pm
Saina Nehwal, Saina Nehwal Live, Live Saina Nehwal, Saina Nehwal Badminton, All England, All England Championship, All England Open Badminton Championship, Carolina Marin, Nehwal vs Marin, Marin vs Nehwal, Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Carolina Marin vs Saina Nehwal, Sports Badminton, Sports news, Badminton News, Live Badminton BWF was inclined to use a system that was in favour of quicker matches but the proposal was dismissed during the AGM. (Source: File)
Related News

The Badminton World Federation has decided against using the new scoring system after several players and associations cited concerns over the proposed changes during the Annual General Meeting held on Saturday. Earlier, the BWF was inclined to use a system that was in favour of quicker matches but the proposal was dismissed during the AGM- attended by 189 member associations, a day before the Thomas and Uber Cup. In a statement released on social media, the BWF wrote, “Badminton will continue to be played under the 3×21 scoring system.”

Accepting the decision, BWF president Poul-Erik Hoyer said, “Our membership has spoken and we respect its decision to retain three games to 21 points, though clearly our proposal resonated with a significant section of our membership.”

Supporting the decision world number one Viktor Axelsen said that the new rules could disrupt the physically grueling aspect of competition and make it less interesting to watch.

“I’m afraid we won’t see that as much if we play to 11 points even though it’s five sets. Also I know that some of the matches might be sort of boring to watch if there is too big of a difference in the level of players. I think that 21 points it’s fine, I don’t think it’s a problem,” the men’s world champion added. “So I’d rather continue with how things are.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 54 : 19 May, 2018
Sunrisers Hyderabad
VS
Kolkata Knight Riders
  • 30 secs ago

    OUT! Chis Lynn

    After scoring a fine half-century,  Chris Lynn departs against the run of play. Another fine…

  • 20 mins ago

    400 runs for Lynn

    Chris Lynn registers a total of 400 runs in Indian Premier League this season. Lynn…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
I don’t know why they don’t want to play day-night Test matches. It’s an interesting format and we should try it 