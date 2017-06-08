Badminton players HS Prannoy, N Sikki Reddy bemoan visa issues; BAI gets into action

HS Prannoy, World No 29, complained of slow response in getting their passports back. (File) HS Prannoy, World No 29, complained of slow response in getting their passports back. (File)

Shuttlers HS Prannoy and N Sikki Reddy have taken to Twitter to complain of delayed visa application process at the central visa documentation and third party agency VFS Global prior to the continued busy calendar. Where Prannoy complained of delayed application processing and hence no passport from the Canadian VFS which would affect his participation in the Indonesian Open, the same complain was made by doubles specialist N Sikki Reddy.

As per the process, the VFS agency keeps the passport and stamps the visa for required country after a certain time period. During this period, an individual cannot travel using the passport. This delay rendered chances of the Indian players to play in Indonesian Open, which begins from June 12, difficult. In the tweet, Prannoy wrote, “Well looks like no Indonesia Open this year too because of no Passport!! No help from Canada Vfs till now🙁 #disappointing @sikkireddy” while tagging fellow shuttler N Sikki Reddy.

On her own, Sikki Reddy asked for help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. She simply wrote, “Mam please look into it and help us to get our passport. Thank you”. In her note she explained they players had applied for the visa 10 days back and were yet to receive their passports which was going to affect their participation in Indonesia and Australia (June 20-25).

Badminton Association of India released a statement on Thursday evening clarifying the situation and that visas will be acquired in time. “Badminton Association of India (BAI) hereby states that the issue relating to delay in acquiring Visa of shuttlers N. Siki Reddy, H.S Prannoy and Summeth Reddy has been resolved. The players can now travel for the Canadian Open to be held in Calgary from July 11, 2017 immediately.”

“BAI got into action moment it was brought to their notice and Mr.Anand Khare, senior official of the Federation acted upon the matter in lightning speed. He got in touch with the Canadian High Commission and ensured the Visa of the players are granted in shortest possible time. The players have been informed about the development and BAI wishes them best for the upcoming tournament.”

