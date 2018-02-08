Badminton Asia Team Championships: India need collective effort from men against Indonesia

Kidambi Srikanth is likely to take on Jonatan Christie in their last group game of the Badminton Asia Team Championships. (PTI Photo) Kidambi Srikanth is likely to take on Jonatan Christie in their last group game of the Badminton Asia Team Championships. (PTI Photo)

The hype around Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting started initially because he came from the same club in West Java as Taufik Hidayat. Like India intermittently anoints young strapping all-rounders the next Kapil Devs and England stakes out for the next Ian Botham in cricket, Indonesia can’t stop looking for the next Taufik.

It’s been 14 years since the magical wizard won gold at Athens, and though the badminton-mad country has thrown up talent ranging from the seriously talented to the hard tryers — Sony Kuncoro and Tommy Sugiarto pulling out some stunners, the champion quality has just not come together long enough to halt the Taufik-search in Men’s singles.

But then along came Anthony Ginting and ramped up a head to head score of 3-1 against Olympic champ Chen Long including twice in as many weeks at the start of 2018. He had won the Korean Super Series as a 20-year-old last year, and won his first title in front of the adoring Indonesian crowd the same day that Saina Newal played her most recent final.

He has more wins than losses against Viktor Axelsen and Chou Tien Chen, and suddenly the T-chatter has picked up momentum as the 21-year-old made his career best ranking of World No 10.

Extremely fleet-footed, Ginting brings the excitement to the Badminton Asia Team Championships final group tie against India, as he is expected to line up for the second Men’s Singles match at Malaysia against B Sai Praneeth (they are 1-1 apiece). The toughest tie before the quarters, on Thursday, that will determine the Last 8 opponent, will pivot on this MS2 match.

It is one of the toughest asks in the world to sneak a win away from doubles World No.1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamul, though this would be the right occasion for the Indians — whichever combine gets fielded — to create a stir and cause disruption against the renowned and pedigreed doubles masters from Indonesia.

But Thursday will be the day when India’s men’s singles players who chomped a chunk of the SS glories of last year, start to make it count in team events.

Kidambi Srikanth (19 mins), Sai Praneeth (17 minutes) and Sameer Verma (14 minutes) had wrapped up the Maldives tie in combined 50 minutes as India won 5-0. But the Indonesians (very close in rankings to the Indians) too had taken 52 minutes in all between Ginting, Jonatan Christie and Ihsan Mostafa in their singles matches against Philippines.

As things stand, Srikanth is most likely to play Jonatan Christie (age 20, ranked 14 currently), while Sai Praneeth will be tasked with having to secure that crucial win against Ginting, who’s leapfrogged his compatriots to now rank No.10. There’s little to separate Sameer Verma (No 41) and Ihsan Mostafa (39), though the Indian with the unorthodox game and unreadable shot speed is due a good result after starting the good run for India’s men’s singles players with a final at HK in 2016 that now seems like eons ago.

Christie came to the world’s attention when he scalped Lin Dan at China last November and Son Wan Ho in April of 2017. Srikanth had beaten him in the last edition of Sudirman Cup, who’s also beaten him in Malaysia two seasons ago. The Indonesian’s only win against Srikanth had come at Macau in 2015.

Ginting vs Sai Praneeth, should they line up, however is a clash of serious talents — twinkle toed footwork and some alchemic shots at the net and from the back from the deceptive and very watchable — but highly temperamental — Sai Praneeth. The Indian is capable of a subliminal game that’s earned him a lot of surprise wins early in his career against top players, but it was his disciplined and almost regimented game that earned him the Singapore SS title last year.

He’s been off the boil since not quite managing to raise his game to the same level of physical solidity. Ginting whizzes around but Sai Praneeth is capable of deceptive wristwork or just simple sorcery with his unconventional strokes.

Still, Ginting has the momentum with him and if the two line up against each other, this will be one match pitting two very interesting talents.

Ihsan Mostafa also has a win against Lin Dan in a marathon 71 minute match a dozen days ago at Malaysia, which got the Indonesians mighty excited heading into their home event.

And Sameer Verma will need to beat back that tide and make all the effort he’s put in into dealing with his injuries, count, should India hope to put it across the Indonesians who’ve started 2018 with a buzz.

India’s doubles pairings of Manu-Sumeeth, Chirag-Saatwik or Arjun-Shlok face an uphill task against the pros, but the singles is where India will need to put the Indonesians under the pump.

