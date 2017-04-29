Badminton Asia Championships: P V Sindhu’s shuttle service interrupted

PV Sindhu has won two Super Series titles after the Rio Olympics but could not get past China’s He Bingjiao on Friday. PV Sindhu has won two Super Series titles after the Rio Olympics but could not get past China’s He Bingjiao on Friday.

They’ve lurked in the shadows for some time now, but the Chinese have surfaced finally, fighting to deny PV Sindhu another Asian Championship medal, and a chance to pick a maiden crown that no Indian woman has won before. He Bingjiao, the 20-year-old left-hander refused to cower down against a typically aggressive Sindhu in the quarterfinals at Wuhan on Friday rallying to win 15-21, 21-14, 24-22 against the Indian in 1 hour 17 minutes.

Sindhu, an Olympic silver medallist and winner of two Super Series titles since – including in China – faced her first resistance from badminton’s former superpower in women’s singles in a crucial match – a win on Friday could’ve ensured a medal for the World No 3 Indian. He Bingjiao isn’t the easiest of opponents, and is rated highly by coach P Gopichand. She is a typically plucky Chinese – physical, strong and unafraid of the attritional rally slug. Combine that with strokeplay that comes with being a left-hander, and the smaller Chinese is proving to be pugnacious when pitted against the 5’11” Sindhu in the last two years.

On either side of that Olympic high, He Bingjiao, touted to take over the Chinese mantle, has made life difficult for Sindhu and leads 5-3 in what has quickly become a rivalry to watch out for between the young Chinese and the Indian.

Though Sindhu rode the momentum in beating Bingjiao in her first match after Rio and wrapped up a straight setter against the home girl on her way to the China Open crown last year, the two have traded wins without establishing a clear dominance, though Sindhu reversed her losses in the early days of their head to head.

With China appointing former World Champion Xia Xuanze as head coach to replace the legendary but ageing Li Yongbo, China is expected to return to its ambitious push to regain world dominance and the one even they’ll be desperate to reclaim will be women’s singles.

On Friday, on a tricky court – very fast from one side and rather slow from the other – Sindhu had seemed to enter the weekend’s battles winning the opening set 21-15. The Indian 21-year-old would fall back in the second set, and allow the Chinese an opening that would prove costly to her.

Bingjiao isn’t too tall and hence doesn’t boast the sharp angles yet, but she is fit and can rally stubbornly.

Whether it was the fatigue of playing all those tournaments that she has since the season began, or it was the additional burden of facing a dogged Chinese in China or just the court drift, Sindhu allowed a crucial 7 straight points to Bingjiao at the start of the third which handed her opponent ranked 7th, a very wide opening into the match, a gaping 8-1 lead in the decider.

The Indian is a relentless fighter herself, and she would pull in level with the local challenger, but the 8-1 would’ve emboldened the only remaining Chinese in contention in women’s singles and ensured she wouldn’t give up.

Saving three match points

Sindhu would ward off three match points and against most opponents would be the favourite to stamp her authority on the decisive points. But not on Friday when the gritty girl entrusted with relaunching the Chinese challenge, would refuse to blink and take the two all-important successive points from 22-all to win 24-22.

He Bingjiao is a bit like Xin Wang (who played the bronze playoff against Saina at London) – though not as polished yet. Left handers can be off-putting because gameplans need a complete re-set and also because of their expected advantages – the forehand crosscourts loop in naturally and the drives from the forehand flank are more potent. Sindhu has played Carolina Marin plenty in the last few months, and even got accustomed to a leftie having played Japanese Aya Ohori in the previous round, but it is still an adjustment one too many especially when Bingjiao was showing resilience and southpaws can get creative making life awkward for opponents.

The 24-22 could’ve gone either way, but this loss will hurt given the momentum the Indian carries this year and given coach Gopichand had stressed recently how he was keen on Indians picking the bigger crowns – Asian Championship included.

Given the Worlds are still three months away, Sindhu’s results are bound to be up and down given the workload, still she’ll wonder if she’s let the Chinese poke a toe inside the door that could have a bearing on future face-offs of the India vs China battle.

