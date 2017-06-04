Latest News

B Sai Praneeth wins Thailand Grand Prix Gold

B Sai Praneeth came back from a game down to beat Indonesian Jonatan Christie 17-21, 21-18, 21-19. It is Praneeth's second title of the year after the victory at the Singapore Super Series earlier in the year.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 4, 2017 5:02 pm
sai praneeth, praneeth, singapore open, singapore open badminton, badminton news, badminton, indian express This is the second title of the year for B Sai Praneeth. (Source: File Photo)

B Sai Praneeth beat Indonesian Jonatan Christie 17-21, 21-18, 21-19 to win the Thailand Grand Prix Gold. In a match that lasted one hour and 11 minutes, Praneeth had to come back from losing the first game and bettered his opponent in both subsequent games to win the match two sets to one.

This is his second title in 2017. He had previously won the Singapore Super Series, thus becoming only the fourth Indian to win a Super Series title. He was also runner-up at the Syed Modi International Grand Prix where he lost to compatriot Sameer Verma in the final. He also won the Canada Open in 2016.

The 24th-ranked Praneeth had reached the final by beating local lad Pannawit Thongnuam of Thailand. India would have had a shot at coming back with two title winners from Bangkok. But Saina Nehwal in her respective semi-final clash, bowed out to Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 19-21, 18-21.

