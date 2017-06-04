B Sai Praneeth to be awarded Rs 3 lakh cash by Badminton Association of India

Sai Praneeth finally kept his cool in crunch situation and went on to win the final game 21-19 of the match. (Source: File) Sai Praneeth finally kept his cool in crunch situation and went on to win the final game 21-19 of the match. (Source: File)

B Sai Praneeth will receive a cash award of Rs 3 lakh by the Badminton Association of India, the BAI president Hemanta Biswa Sarma announced after the shuttler won the Thailand Open Grand Prix on Monday.

Praneeth had clinched his first Superseries title in Singapore and was fighting for his second title of the year on Sunday. He had a strong opponent from Indonesia, Jonatan Christie, who gave him a tough challenge, winning the first game 21-17 and putting Praneeth in pressure.

The second game also proved to be a close battle but Praneeth managed to clinch the game 21-18, levelling the match 1-1 with final game to decide the winner.

Praneeth finally kept his cool in crunch situation and went on to win the final game 21-19. He successfully achieved another glory by winning his second Superseries title.

This final win in Thailand also marked another achievement of winning consecutive titles for the first time in his career, extending his unbeaten run to 11 matches.

“It is a matter of extreme pride for me and the whole of BAI to see Sai take the podium in Thailand. I called him right after the game and congratulated him,” Sarma said in a statement.

Anup Narang, official spokesperson and secretary general of BAI further added, “It is great day for Indian badminton. We are really elated at Sai’s achievement and to celebrate that Dr. Sarma on behalf of BAI has announced a cash reward of 3 lakh for the champion’s stellar display in Bangkok.”

