B Sai Praneeth storms into final, Saina Nehwal bows out of Thailand Open

India had a mix day at Thailand Open as London Olympic silver medallist Saina Nehwal’s campaign ended in the semifinal match against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 19-21 18-21 in 53 minutes.

The world number 11 Saina, who made the women’s singles semi-final, was seeded second in the tournament, while her opponent entered the tournament as fourth seed. She had made it into the semifinal defeating Japan’s Haruko Suzuki 21-15, 20-22 21-11.

India had a contrary result in men’s singles where B Sai Praneeth stormed into the final with a straight-game win over local favourite Pannawit Thongnuam 21-11, 21-15, which lasted 36 minutes.

In the quarterfinal match, he defeated Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-16, 21-17. He had managed to win seven consecutive points.

Singapore Open champion Praneeth, who is ranked 24, will take on Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, who made it into the final with 21-9, 21-18 win over Joo Ven Soong.

Throughout the match. Indian shuttler showed dominace and went into the first break with a four-point lead. However, Haruko managed to make a comeback in the second game but Praneeth made sure that he does not let the game slip from his hands.

In the absence of senior players like Kidambi Srikanth, Praneeth is vying for his maiden Thailand Open Grand Prix tournament title.

