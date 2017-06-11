B Sai Praneeth, PV Sindhu look confident of winning Indonesia Open

b sai praneeth, thailand open, b sai praneeth thailand open, thailand grand prix gold, badminton news, b sai praneeth, thailand open, b sai praneeth thailand open, thailand grand prix gold, badminton news,

B Sai Praneeth will look to increase his dominance as he starts his Indonesia Super Series Premier campaign on Monday with a qualifier.

Praneeth has been on a roll with back to back title victories. He first lifted the Singapore Super Series back in April, followed by the Thailand Grand Prix Gold crown which finished last week.

The 24-year-old will now start his campaign against Son Wan Ho from Korea who is seeded second in the competition.

Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu also looks confident and in-form as she starts her campaign against Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong. The 21-year old won the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold as well as the India Super Series in April.

Three-time former champion Saina Nehwal, however, has a tough task ahead of her as she slipped out of the top ten ranking for the first time in seven years. The Hyderabad shuttler has been struggling with fitness after she got a surgery done at the end of the 2016 Olympics campaign.

Other Indians to participate in the tournament are Ajay Jayaram, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, H S Prannoy, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy (men’s doubles), Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy (mix doubles) and Sikki and Ashwini (women’s doubles).

The Indian players faced multiple visa hassles with some of them on the verge of missing the event as their passports were with the Canadian Embassy.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd