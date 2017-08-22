B Sai Praneeth posts hard fought win at World Badminton Championships

B Sai Praneeth made it to pre quarter-finals. B Sai Praneeth made it to pre quarter-finals.

India continued their strong start in the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow especially in the singles competition. After Kidambi Srikanth won his match in the men’s singles category on Monday, B Sai Praneeth also notched up a victory on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old opened his campaign at the Worlds with a testing win over Hong Kong’s Wei Nan. Though it was a straight game victory for the Singapore Open champion, he was tested by his opponent in the 21-18 21-17 win in 48 minutes. The Indian will now face Nanjing Youth Olympic and Junior World Championships boys’ singles bronze medallist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.

Seeded 15th, Praneeth was down 5-9 in the first game before fight back to 9-11 at the break. He was then pushed again when the Hong Kong player took a 14-16 lead. He made a comeback to first take the lead then close out the first game 21-18.

The second game was no different. It was an evenly fought contest and the Indian was trailing 10-13 at one stage of the match. He had to fightback from there to 15-17 before some stunning strokeplay saw him jump into the lead. From 15-17, Praneeth went 19-17 before closing out the game 21-17 and match as well.

