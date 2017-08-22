Only in Express

B Sai Praneeth posts hard fought win at World Badminton Championships

India continued their strong start in the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow especially in the singles competition. After Kidambi Srikanth won his match in the men's singles category on Monday, B Sai Praneeth also notched up a victory on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Glasgow | Published:August 22, 2017 10:21 pm
world badminton championships, b sai praneeth B Sai Praneeth made it to pre quarter-finals.
Top News

India continued their strong start in the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow especially in the singles competition. After Kidambi Srikanth won his match in the men’s singles category on Monday, B Sai Praneeth also notched up a victory on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old opened his campaign at the Worlds with a testing win over Hong Kong’s Wei Nan. Though it was a straight game victory for the Singapore Open champion, he was tested by his opponent in the 21-18 21-17 win in 48 minutes. The Indian will now face Nanjing Youth Olympic and Junior World Championships boys’ singles bronze medallist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.

Seeded 15th, Praneeth was down 5-9 in the first game before fight back to 9-11 at the break. He was then pushed again when the Hong Kong player took a 14-16 lead. He made a comeback to first take the lead then close out the first game 21-18.

The second game was no different. It was an evenly fought contest and the Indian was trailing 10-13 at one stage of the match. He had to fightback from there to 15-17 before some stunning strokeplay saw him jump into the lead. From 15-17, Praneeth went 19-17 before closing out the game 21-17 and match as well.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 22, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 41 -->
31
Zone B - Match 41
FT
32
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Bengal Warriors beat U.P. Yoddha (32-31)
Aug 23, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 42 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 42
Aug 23, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 43 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 43

“Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team" 