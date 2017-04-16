B Sai Praneeth captures maiden Superseries title in Singapore; Twitterati applaud

Sai Praneeth wins the Singapore Open Super Series title. (Source: Express File) Sai Praneeth wins the Singapore Open Super Series title. (Source: Express File)

B Sai Praneeth emerged to be clinical with his game plan in the final of the Singapore Open Super Series against his countryman Kidambi Srikanth to clinch the win by 17-21, 21-17, 21-12 in a match that turn around in the most dramatic fashion.

The historical final of the Super Series that had two Indians battling it out against each other saw the encounter that was mostly dominated by Srikanth in the first game but it was in the second game when Praneeth pulled out some important points to square the scoring. He later notched up the third game with authority to win the Super Series.

Here’s how Twitter reacted on his win.

Can’t figure out how Srikanth is languishing at World No 29.Any one who saw him against Lin Dan at Rio knows he is special. — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) 16 April 2017

Wowwwww @saiprneeth92 I always believed u were one of the best.thank u for making us proud.keep going higher n higher!its just d beginning ! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) 16 April 2017

Maiden Superseries title for @saiprneeth92💪! All hail the #SingaporeSS champion! Remarkable achievement✌️ pic.twitter.com/sClqiXi1Ih — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) 16 April 2017

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd