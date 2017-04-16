Latest News
  • B Sai Praneeth captures maiden Superseries title in Singapore; Twitterati applaud

B Sai Praneeth captures maiden Superseries title in Singapore; Twitterati applaud

B Sai Praneeth beat Kidambi Srikanth 17-21, 21-17, 21-12 to win the Singapore Open Superseries.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 16, 2017 2:33 pm
Srikanth Kidambi , Srikanth Kidambi India, India Srikanth Kidambi, Srikanth Kidambi vs Sai Praneeth, Sai Praneeth India, India Sai Praneeth, Singapore Open, sports news, sports, badminton news, Badminton, Indian Express Sai Praneeth wins the Singapore Open Super Series title. (Source: Express File)

B Sai Praneeth emerged to be clinical with his game plan in the final of the Singapore Open Super Series against his countryman Kidambi Srikanth to clinch the win by 17-21, 21-17, 21-12 in a match that turn around in the most dramatic fashion.

The historical final of the Super Series that had two Indians battling it out against each other saw the encounter that was mostly dominated by Srikanth in the first game but it was in the second game when Praneeth pulled out some important points to square the scoring. He later notched up the third game with authority to win the Super Series.

Here’s how Twitter reacted on his win.

 

 

 

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I lift heavy cement slabs on my shoulders every day. When I return home, my body hurts all over. But I really look forward to Sunday when I unwind myself playing football 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

16th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
TODAY

17th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

18th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

19th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

20th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 18, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot