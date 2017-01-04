Axelsen, not another tall Danish shuttler

Axelsen is a part of an exciting quartet of men’s singles for coming decade. Axelsen is a part of an exciting quartet of men’s singles for coming decade.

Viktor Axelsen was once stuck in a lift with a gaggle of Chinese. He towered over them — he’s 6’4” — and they couldn’t resist chattering away loudly about how tall he was, safely assuming the Dane didn’t catch a word of it at all. Except they were stunned into silence when he told them in Chinese that he knew Chinese after all. The rest of the elevator ride, lurched on with the added weight of awkwardness.

Axelsen, the 22-year-old Chinese speaking, Pinyin-equipped shuttler, stepped out and allowed himself a roaring laugh. He had won himself a billion-odd strong fan base, though he continued to be stumped when hacks across badminton’s powerhouse asked him with whispered solemnity if he had a Chinese girlfriend or something. His early erudition did help him figure out instructions of a coach that were being screamed out at an international meet once. He sadly didn’t win that match, so that was that.

Alongwith Indian K Srikanth and Japan’s Kento Momota and Chinese Shi Yuqi, Axelsen forms the exciting quartet of men’s singles for the coming decade, though he has more in common with India’s reigning star PV Sindhu. “Oh, she’s so tall,” she would get that at every corner even in Denmark, that land of tall people. Plus, both youngsters – Axelsen’s a year older to Sindhu – have already won a medal at the Olympics. And the possibilities of what all they could achieve in coming years are humongous. “We are closer in age and our careers have taken similar paths,” he says, on his first visit to Mumbai (he’s been in Delhi and Lucknow four times in all before). While Sindhu was the dark horse, who stomped out of the background to claim Rio silver, Axelsen was the surprise medallist who became the first non-Asian to get on the Olympics podium last August.

Incidentally, the last European to medal at the Games – way back in 1996 was also Denmark’s Poul-Erik Hoyer Larsen, the current Badminton World Federation president. And Axelsen talks about the immense pressure that he’d taken on before Rio, because the proud badminton nation was in search of a men’s singles title.

When Srikanth beat back Jan O Jorgensen in pre quarters, Axelsen who’d qualified ahead of senior Hans-Kristian Vittinghus, felt the weight of expectations descend on him even more. “The pressure was tough leading upto Rio because I wanted the medal so bad,” he recalls. Axelsen had lost the Japan Super Series final to Lin Dan, a scarring loss he remembers for how deep it plunged him into anxiety, and when he went down to Chen Long in the semis, he recalls it being the darkest few hours of his life. Denmark’s inspirational former player Peter Gade, a darling of the circuit, had been denied the medal for years, and Axelsen was up against Super Dan again if he wanted to lay hands on the disc that his country valued so much.

“Against Chen Long I had over thought everything, and was disappointed to not give my best. On the day of the bronze playoff, I’d reached an agreement with my coaches that it was OK for me to be disappointed for a few hours till lunch, but after that I had to focus on the Lin Dan match,” he remembers. Many a bronze have been lost, pining after the lost gold / silver. Axelsen would play the greatest match of his nascent career, and rally back from a set down to corner that medal.

Relaxed winning

He would realise what it was like to play freely without pressure only towards the end of the year, when he’d qualify last minute for the Dubai season-ender Super Series finals. “I’d wanted to rest a bit after a long, stressful season. But I got the chance to qualify and everything happened so suddenly that it all worked out. I realised how well I could play when I was relaxed,” he recalls.

On Tuesday, playing the Indonesian Tommy Sugiarto, Axelsen would display anticipatory skills, show low defense – once even picking a shuttle deep back and just inches off the ground for a 11-7, 13-11 win, though Bengaluru Blasters had lost the tie by then.

The boy from Odense, who’d lived out the last few months with every hour accounted for in training / rest or competition, would play the most unplanned meet of his life, beat Lee Chong Wei and pick the last and richest title of the season.

He’d get picked by the Bengaluru Blasters and arrive in India to a cultural shock, though he’s learnt this last month to relax a tad. “Things are a bit different here. When they say 12 O’Clock here, it can sometimes mean 12.15!” he says, looking incredulous. “In Denmark, we’re always on time.” He laughs off India’s 15-minutes of infamy, but hasn’t warmed upto the country enough to sample the spicy fare. “I want to play here so I stay away from the food,” he says clutching his tummy, before breaking into chuckles. He’s pally with the Chinese top players and insists that they are hugely misunderstood as robots. “Chen Long’s a real friendly guy, and a blast to talk with. It’s because of the language barrier that they come off as a bit ‘closed’,” he stresses.

It’s at Tokyo in four years’ time though, that Axelsen will try and upgrade his bronze to gold. Bengaluru Blasters coach Arvind Bhat reckons you’ll see parallel careers – of the Dane and Sindhu, ticking the same boxes in improvements to their games. “Both are tall and that brings with a set of problems, so both will look to improve on that. It’s almost the similar aspects, but with 60 percent of a game that can be chiselled, imagine how far they can go if they’ve already won Olympic medals,” he says. Viktor Axelsen knew what the Chinese spoke, and PV Sindhu knew very early how to give it back.