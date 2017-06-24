Australian Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth storms into final

Kidambi Srikanth makes his way into the finals of Australian Open Superseries. (Source: AP) Kidambi Srikanth makes his way into the finals of Australian Open Superseries. (Source: AP)

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth marched his way into the final of the Australian Open Super Series after beating China’s Shi Yuqi 21-10, 21-14. Srikanth needed just 37 minutes to book his place in the final as he continued his fine form with thumping smashes and deft touches at the net to cruise past the top-ranked Chinese player. Srikanth in the process has reached his third consecutive Super Series Final after Singapore (lost to B Sai Praneeth) and Indonesia (won the title). Such is the Guntur shuttler’s dominance at the moment that he’s beaten Son Wan Ho, World No 1 twice and Shi Yuqi twice in the past two weeks.

Srikanth never really looked to be under any pressure and pushed the Chinese on the backfoot. He sealed the first game 21-10 in just 15 minutes while being pushed only just in the second game but not enough to face any pressure and get the job done 22 minutes later.

