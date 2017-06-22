Latest News
Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats World No. 1 Son Wan Ho for the second time in two weeks

Kidambi Srikanth booked his place in the quarterfinals after beating the World No. 1 Son Wan Ho 15-21, 21-13 for the second time in two weeks. He stunned the South Korean last week in the semifinals of the Indonesia Super Series Premier.

Kidambi Srikanth did it again! The Indonesia Open champion beat reigning World No. 1 Son Wan Ho 15-21, 21-13, 21-13 in the Australian Open Super Series second round to advance to the quarterfinals.

Srikanth booked his place in the quarterfinals after beating the South Korean for the second time in two weeks. He stunned Son Wan Ho 21-15, 14-21, 24-22 last week in the semifinals of the Indonesia Super Series Premier to book his spot in the final, where he lifted the trophy after beating Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai.

Srikanth has reached three quarterfinals in the last five tournaments that he has participated in.

Meanwhile, B Sai Praneeth kept India’s campaign strong by becoming the second quarterfinalist for India after he registered a thrilling 21-15, 18-21, 21-13 win against Huang Yuxiang of China.

After sealing the opening game, Sai trailed behind 19-12 in the second game. However, he took the lead in the later half of the neck and neck decider to book his spot in the quarterfinals along with Srikanth.

Srikanth and Praneeth will now face each other in an all-Indian quarter-final at the Australian Open.

