Badminton Asia Championship: PV Sindhu, Ajay Jayaram move to second round, Saina Nehwal crashes out

Third seeded PV Sindhu won the first round while Saina Nehwal was knocked out after losing in the women’s singles of the Badminton Asia Championship in China on Wednesday. Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu beat Indonesia’s Dinar Dyah 21-8, 21-18 in a match that lasted 31 minutes to progress to the second round of the Championship.

However seventh seeded Nehwal, who had twice won bronze earlier in the competition, could not make it to the second round. She lost to Sayaka Sato of Japan by 19-21, 21-16, 21-18 after giving a fight for more than one hour.

In the men’s singles category, India’s Ajay Jayaram defeated China’s Houwei Tian 21-18 18-21 21-19 to enter the second round.

Sindhu, who had won the India Open Super Series, and London Games bronze medallist Nehwal, had earlier this month crashed out of the Malaysia Open in the first round itself. Jayaram came into the tournament on the back of quarterfinals showing in Malaysia.

Nehwal had undergone knee surgery after the Rio Olympics debacle and has since then struggled with her form at the top. She lost to Sindhu in the India Open quarter finals and had opted to sit out Singapore Open to work of her fitness.

Bad day for India in doubles category

Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki N Reddy bowed out after being defeated 15-21 21-14 16-21 by top seeds Siwei Zheng and Qingchen Chen of China in 50 minutes of play in mixed doubles category.

Ashwini Ponappa and Reddy went down against South Korea’s Chae Yoo Jung and Kim So Yeong 20-22, 16-21 in the women’s doubles.

Mannu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy also endured loss in the men’s doubles category against China’s FU Haifengbea and Zhang Nan 21-9, 21-18.

