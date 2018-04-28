Asia Badminton Championships Live Score, updates: Saina Nehwal trails Tai Tzu Ying in first game; HS Prannoy loses 16-21, 18-21 against Chen Long

Asia Badminton Championships Live: HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal play semifinals on Saturday in Wuhan. (Source: PTI File) Asia Badminton Championships Live: HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal play semifinals on Saturday in Wuhan. (Source: PTI File)

Asia Badminton Championships Live Score, updates: HS Prannoy has already become the first Indian male shuttler to win a medal at the Asia Badminton Championship since Anup Sridhar in 2007. He beat Korean World No 2 Son Wan Ho 18-21, 23-21, 21-12 in the quarters and his task isn’t getting any easier. Next up for him is third-seeded Chen Long of China. He got the better of Ng Ka Long Angus from Hong Kong in the quarterfinal in a marathon 22-24, 21-15, 21-17 that lasted an hour and 26 minutes. How fit and ready he would be after that lengthy battle would be interesting to see. Other Indian on court today will be Saina Nehwal when she faces her long-time nemesis Tai Tzu Ying. Nehwal has lost eight consecutive matches against the crafty player from Taipei.