Asia Badminton Championships Live Score, updates: Saina Nehwal trails Tai Tzu Ying in first game; HS Prannoy loses 16-21, 18-21 against Chen Long

Asia Badminton Championships Live Score, updates: HS Prannoy has already become the first Indian male shuttler to win a medal at the Asia Badminton Championship since Anup Sridhar in 2007. He beat Korean World No 2 Son Wan Ho 18-21, 23-21, 21-12 in the quarters and his task isn’t getting any easier. Next up for him is third-seeded Chen Long of China. He got the better of Ng Ka Long Angus from Hong Kong in the quarterfinal in a marathon 22-24, 21-15, 21-17 that lasted an hour and 26 minutes. How fit and ready he would be after that lengthy battle would be interesting to see. Other Indian on court today will be Saina Nehwal when she faces her long-time nemesis Tai Tzu Ying. Nehwal has lost eight consecutive matches against the crafty player from Taipei.
Asia Badminton Championships Live Score and Updates from Wuhan, China: HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal to take court
Saina Nehwal is in sensational form and the numbers back that up - she has not been beaten in April and has a gold medal from Commonwealth Games to show for it. The fact that the gold medal came with a win against PV Sindhu in the final, in straight games, is further testimony of Nehwal's return from fitness concerns ever since Rio de Janeiro two years back. But now with things back to regular tour, she would be eager to end her miserable record Tai Tzu Ying who she faces in the semifinals of the Asia Badminton Championships. Nehwal faced the Chinese Taipei player at the All England Open and suffered her eighth consecutive defeat to Ying. Will that streak come to an end today? She needs to bring Saina of Gold Coast to make that happen.
Tai Tzu Ying has Saina second guessing her shots. An attempted drop shot is wide of the line and the Taipei player leads 11-6 in the opening game
Sublime drop shot by Tai Tzu Ying. Looked to be pushing the shot long but changed the grip handling in the end. Loops it but sends it short to leave Nehwal in no man's land. Up 8-5 in the opening game
Saina Nehwal and Tai Tzu Ying on court for the second women's semifinal of the day. The first one had seen Chen Yufei beat Sung Ji Hyun 21-12, 21-13. And Tai Tzu Ying is off to a roaring start. 4-1 up amid delightful touches and angles.
HS Prannoy with a wayward smash attempt and it is comfortably out. Brings up match point for Chen Long at 20-17. Prannoy saves one with a thumping smash back. 18-20 now. Chen Long's smash is into HS Prannoy's body and the return is a loopy one, simple putaway for Chen Long then. CHEN LONG WINS 21-16, 21-18 and is through to the final tomorrow
Big point for HS Prannoy. At 16-17, he needs this point to bring parity. Saves and picks up multiple tricky shots but nets a backhand in the end and the two point lead remains intact. On the next point, Prannoy fetches one point too many which looked to be out of his reach. Moving to his right, almost on his knees, twice, picks up one but not the second. Chen Long leads 19-16
Chen Long with a backhand push into the corner and the two point lead continues. HS Prannoy looked to have thought it was going long but well in.
What a thundering angled smash from Chen Long to keep the two points distance over HS Prannoy. Lovely cut right at the end to leave HS Prannoy surprised. Super angle that!
HS Prannoy has come out of nowhere to level things at 12-12 in the second game. He's been superb since the breather. But has now given away, more like thrown away, two points to once again hand the advantage to Chen Long
HS Prannoy with gorgeous stuff. After a deceiving smash cross court, he follows it up with a delightful drop shot to put together four points in a row. He now trails by one point, 10-11.
Chen Long leads HS Prannoy 11-6 in the second game. This is superb fetching from both players, side-to-side at the net before Chen Long somehow, absoslutely somehow, extends his racket to send the shuttle back from behind. Exasperating stuff for Prannoy!
HS Prannoy with lots of patience to build up the point. Moving Chen Long side-to-side before erring with a backhand drop. Was set up beautifully in his favour. Had done everything perfectly up until then. Trails 5-10
Chen Long starts by picking up three points in a row before HS Prannoy levels it at 3-3. But Chen Long then adds five in a row including one which should have been Prannoy's. Perfect drop shot but it was almost as if that Long read Prannoy's mind that he was quick on his feet and leaped on the drop shot to push it into vacant court. Prannoy with a little wry smile.
Smashed into open court by Chen Long after a simple reply by HS Prannoy. 20-14. Prannoy saves one with an angled smash and Long nets the drop. Make that another shot into the net on a drop. 16-20. GAME CHEN LONG BY 21-16. HS Prannoy's backhand push is wide
HS Prannoy sends his forehand push into the final third long and Chen Long is up 18-12. Make that 19-12 now after Long produces remarkable defence to pick up Prannoy's smash and the push back is long. Nicely judged as well.
Despite incredible retrieving from HS Prannoy, Chen Long has taken a 15-11 lead. But he is definitely making the local hope work for this. Reduces the gap with a smash down the line
What a fantastic rally that sees both shuttlers stretching themselves on the backhand. Pick up lovely smashes and keep the point going. But, disappointingly, in the end, Prannoy errors on his backhand. Chen Long up 12-11
HS Prannoy with excellent stuff to pick up a deceiving smash. Looked to be going one way before changing stance at the final second, keeps the point going before forcing Long into an error. 10-10. Lengthy rally on the next point before Prannoy's jump smash is wide of the mark. Chen Long leads 11-10 at the break in the first game
Remarkable deft touch from Chen Long to keep the point going. It looked like it was beyond Long but an outstretched backhand sends the shuttle over, Prannoy has to go fetching and the low drop produces a simple putaway for the Chinese shuttler. 9-9 now. An error from Prannoy and three points in a row for Chen Long.
Prannoy's lead is wiped away by Chen Long. Lovely bit of play at the net by the Olympic champion and it is now 5-5
HS Prannoy is off to a good start in the first game of the match. Chalks up four points to get things underway
Match results from the two courts so far:
In men's doubles, third seeded Japan's Takeshi Kamur and Keigo Sonoda beat Chinese pairing Liu Cheng/Zhang Nan 14-21, 21-12, 25-23. And in an all-Chinese semifinal, top-seeded Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen beat Huang Kaixiang/Wang Yilyu 21-17, 14-21, 21-10
Hello and Good Afternoon for our live coverage of the Asia Badminton Championships which is being played in Wuhan, China. In the specials today, HS Prannoy takes on local boy and favourite Chen Long while Saina Nehwal faces Tai Tzu Ying. Other singles semifinals see Lee Chong Wei face Kento Momota and Sung Ji Hyun against Chen Yufei. A bronze medal is assured for both Prannoy and Nehwal but neither would be happy with just that.