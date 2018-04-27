PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun Live Badminton Score Asia Championship: Saina Nehwal into semis after 21-15, 21-13

PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun Live Badminton Score Asia Championship: The quarterfinals of Asia Badminton Championship will see Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal fight for a spot to the next round in Wuhan on Friday. Srikanth, whose opponent Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent retired at 2-7 in the first game to hand over the quarterfinal spot to the Indian, will go first as he faces three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei. Prannoy will meet second seed Son Wan Ho of Korea. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal also carry their ABC campaign forward in the women’s singles category.
Recently crowned Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Saina Nehwal faces unseeded Korean Lee Jang Mi, who saw off Thailand's former world champion Ratchanok Intanon in the women's singles category. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu will take on seventh seed Korean Sung Ji Hyun after outwitting China's Gao Fangjie 21-18 21-8 on Thursday. HS Prannoy, who earned a quarterfinals spot with a difficult 16-21 21-14 21-12 win over Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei, will meet second seed Son Wan Ho of Korea.
Third seed Sindhu, who won a silver at the Commonwealth Games, notched up a commanding 21-12 21-15 win over another Chinese Chen Xiaoxin in another pre-quarterfinal match. She takes on Korean Sung Ji Hyun.
Saina Nehwal books semifinal spot of Asia Championship after beating Lee Jang Mi 21-15, 21-13 on Friday. Even though Lee Jang attempted to turn the second game in her favour, the Indian shuttler made sure that it was only momentarily.
Lee Jang Mi attempts a comeback. She wins five points after mid-game break to get the scoreline to 12-8.
Saina Nehwal goes into the mid-game break with 11-2 lead. Saina rides on confidence and experience and is trying to wrap this up quickly.
The second game is underway and Saina has taken 5-0 lead. The Indian shuttler now looks like in a hurry to finish the match quickly
Saina Nehwal turns the first game around to win against Lee Jang Mi 21-15. Great first game by the Indian shuttler.
Saina Nehwal attempts a comeback as she takes 15-14 lead over Lee Jang Mi in the first game. The Indian shuttler is getting in her groove.
Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal has taken Wuhan Sports Center - 4 and is playing Lee Jang Mi. Like Srikanth, Saina too doesn't have a great start as she trails her opponent 7-5. The Indian shuttler needs a comeback.
And that's it for the Indian shuttler. Srikanth's campaign at Asia Badminton Championship comes to an end as he goes down 21-12, 21-15 in 32 minutes.
Lee Chong Wei, who was defeated by Srikanth in CWG mixed-games event final, came into the match with revenge on mind. He dominated in the first game to win it 21-12.
Kidambi Srikanth is the first to go among the Indian shuttlers. He did not have to break any sweat as his opponent Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent retired at 2-7 in the first game to hand over the quarterfinal spot. He now faces three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the quarterfinals round at Asia Badminton Championship. The Indian shuttlers are in action after their exciting and successful Commonwealth Games campaign. Srikanth, Saina, Sindhu and Prannoy will be in action today.