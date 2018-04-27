PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun Live Badminton Score Asia Championship: Saina Nehwal into semis after 21-15, 21-13

PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun Live Badminton Score Asia Championship: Saina Nehwal faces Lee Jang Mi on Friday. (Source: PTI) PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun Live Badminton Score Asia Championship: Saina Nehwal faces Lee Jang Mi on Friday. (Source: PTI)

PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun Live Badminton Score Asia Championship: The quarterfinals of Asia Badminton Championship will see Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal fight for a spot to the next round in Wuhan on Friday. Srikanth, whose opponent Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent retired at 2-7 in the first game to hand over the quarterfinal spot to the Indian, will go first as he faces three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei. Prannoy will meet second seed Son Wan Ho of Korea. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal also carry their ABC campaign forward in the women’s singles category.