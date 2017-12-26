Ashwini Ponnappa ties the knot with businessman-model Karan Medappa, see pics

Ashwini Ponnappa ties the knot with Karan Medappa on Sunday. Ashwini Ponnappa ties the knot with Karan Medappa on Sunday.

Doubles’ badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa on Sunday tied the knot with businessman and model Karan Medappa in Coorg, Karnataka in a ceremony that was attended by close family and friends. Among those to attend the wedding ceremony, which was commemorated as per the rituals of Kodava tradition, were tennis player Rohan Bopanna, and squash player Jyotsna Chinnappa.

Ponnappa, who represents India in the international badminton circuit in both women’s and mixed doubles, was draped in a traditional Kodava saree, while Karan was dressed in ‘Kuppasa Datti’.

She had announced her engagement to Medappa in an Instagram post on October 30.

Badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa got married to businessman and model Karan Medappa at a ceremony in Coorg #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/GnnfyONKKf — ANI (@ANI) 24 December 2017

Wishing u a very happy 😊 married life @P9Ashwini 👏👍 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) 26 December 2017

It was a double delight for Ashwini at the Senior National Championship this November as she won the mixed doubles title with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and women’s doubles trophy with N Sikki Reddy.

Ponnappa won gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, bronze at the 2011 World Championship and silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with Jwala Gutta. The 28-year old went on to win two gold medals at the 2016 South Asian Games.

