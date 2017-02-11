Arjun MR, Ramchandran Shlok in final of Iran Fajr Badminton International Challenge 2017

Arjun and Shlok overcame fourth seeded Indonesians Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Franky Wijaya 11-9 6-11 11-8 7-11 11-8. (Source: REUTERS) Arjun and Shlok overcame fourth seeded Indonesians Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Franky Wijaya 11-9 6-11 11-8 7-11 11-8. (Source: REUTERS)

Arjun M R and Ramchandran Shlok today became the only Indian pair to reach the finals of the 26th Iran Fajr Badminton International Challenge 2017 in Tehran on Saturday.

Arjun and Shlok overcame fourth seeded Indonesians Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Franky Wijaya 11-9 6-11 11-8 7-11 11-8 in a hard-fought men’s doubles semifinal that lasted 40 minutes, somewhat making up for the other Indian participants’ ouster in the tournament.

Before the last-four clash, Arjun and Shlok got the better of Farzin Khanjani and Soroush Eskandari Vatannejad of host nation Iran 11-7 11-8 12-10.

The women’s doubles duo of Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil beat Iran’s Samin Abedkhojasteh and Yeganeh Kermani 11-5 11-7 11-6, but lost to Singaporean Ren-Ne Ong and Jia Ying Crystal Wong 12-14 11-7 11-7 11-6.

Another Indian pair, Francis Alwin and Kona Tarun also won their first match of the day, but faced defeat against fifth seeds Kenas Adi Haryanto and Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani of Indonesia 11-1 11-5 11-7. The two had earlier beaten Amirhossein Noralyani and Amir Qasemi of Iran 11-7 11-8 11-4.

Seventh seeds Arun George and Rohan Kapoor lost to Indonesia’s fourth seeded Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Franky Wijaya 11-6 11-8 11-6 in men’s doubles.