Anand Mahindra to personally hand over TUV300 to Kidambi Srikanth for Australian Open Super Series title win

After India’s Kidambi Srikanth won yet another Superseries title in Australia, businessman Anand Mahindra in a message on social media stated that he would “personally” hand over a TUV300 to shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for winning the Australian Open Super Series title.”

In the message on Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “OK. His fighting spirit has made us proud. A STEAMROLLER deserves a Battle Tank. I’ll personally gift @srikidambi a Mahindra #TUV300.”

OK. His fighting spirit has made us proud.A STEAMROLLER deserves a Battle Tank. I’ll personally gift @srikidambi a Mahindra #TUV300 http://t.co/OA7yA8k3p4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 25, 2017

This tweet was actually in response to another tweet by a user who urged Anand Mahindra to offer Srikanth something more than the five lakh rupees sum announced by Badminton Association of India. The user had written, “Sir, He (Srikanth) gets only five lakh. That’s nothing compared to cricket, pls do something.”

It may be noted here that The Badminton Association of India had announced a cash award of five lakh to Srikanth.

On Sunday, Kidambi Srikanth won the Australian Open Super Series when he defeated his opponent, Chen Long.

This was also Srikanth’s second successive Super Series title. The match which lasted almost a quarter of an hour, saw Srikanth dominate proceedings from the beginning. At the end, the scoreline read – 22-20, 21-16. This win saw Srikanth register his fourth Super Series title win. Incidentally, this was also Srikanth’s first win over Chen Long in six meetings.

This is Srikanth’s second Super Series title in seven days. It may be recalled here that the Srikanth had also reached the final of the Singapore Open and Indonesia Open and thereby featured in three consecutive Super Series finals.

