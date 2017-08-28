Only in Express
  • An year ago, I was getting knee surgery done and today I have a bronze medal, says Saina Nehwal

An year ago, I was getting knee surgery done and today I have a bronze medal, says Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal said, "One year back this date I had to go for knee surgery in 2016 and today with the bronze medal at the world championships 2017. Quite happy with the progress."

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 28, 2017 3:25 pm
saina nehwal, nehwal, saina, pv sindhu, Nozomi Okuhara, world badminton championships, world championships, bwf world championships, badminton stories, sports news, indian express Saina Nehwal shared the picture on Instagram after winning bronze at World Badminton Championships.
Related News

After winning bronze medal at the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday, Saina Nehwal went on Instagram to share her struggle and progress in the last one year, since her campaign at Rio Olympics 2016. In her social media post, Saina said that it was a year back that she went for knee surgery and now she is holding the bronze medal at the World Championships 2017. She said that she was happy with the progress.

She shared a collage of post-surgery picture next to her latest image from Glasgow holding the medal with the caption, “One year back this date I had to go for knee surgery in 2016 and today with the bronze medal at the world championships 2017. Quite happy with the progress.”

Few hours back, she had shared a picture of the medal with her father, who accompanied her to the tournament for moral support. The caption read, “World championships bronze medal 2017. #scotland #emirates arena 21st to 27th August.”

Saina went down in the semifinals against the title winner Nozomi Okuhara, who also beat PV Sindhu in the final. Saina lost 21-12 17-21 10-21 to the Japanese opponent and said after the match, “It was disappointing to have lost the despite being a game up. But overall I am happy that I made it to the semis after recently coming out of an injury. I gave it my best and I am pleased with that.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 50 -->
32
Zone A - Match 50
FT
33
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U Mumba (33-32)
Aug 29, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 51 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 51
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 52 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 52

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 