Always knew it was going to be a long match, says PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu’s year ended on a bittersweet note. She may have clinched silver in the BWF World Super Series Finals but that also means that she came second best in another major tournament after the BWF World Championships earlier in the year. But the 22-year-old saw the bright side of it all. “It has been a good year and I ended the year with another good tournament and won a silver. I will look to play next year with the same confidence and hope to go further,” she said after the match.

Sindhu has been one of the most successful among Indian athletes, winning two Super Series titles in the year and establishing herself in the top five of the BWF rankings. Just as in the final of the World Championships, her final against Akane Yamaguchi did go down to the wire in Dubai. “I was not thinking about the longest match but then after the match, it left me with a bad feeling that it was just like the match against (Nozomi) Okuhara,” she said referring to the World Championships final, “Yamaguchi’s style was more of rally and I was prepared for it. I knew it would be a long match.”

This was her fourth final of the season. She reached the summit clash, her first ever at the World Super Series Finals, unbeaten and she had defeated Yamaguchi in the group stage. But the Japanese came back strong in the final, buoyed by her wins in the matches following the one she played against Sindhu and clinched the title.

