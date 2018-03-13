All England Open Championships: When and where to watch Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth badminton matches, TV channel, live streaming

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal are among the Indian shuttlers to participate in All England Open. PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal are among the Indian shuttlers to participate in All England Open.

All eyes will be on ace shuttlers Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth as they begin their campaign at the All England Championships starting on Wednesday. Sindhu and Srikanth are expected to have easy first round outings against relatively unheralded opponents but the road is tricky for former finalist Saina Nehwal, who will face none other than world no 1 and defending champion Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the lung opener. While Sindhu will open her campaign against a relatively unknown shuttler Pornpawee Chochuwong, Srikanth will face Frenchman Brice Leverdez. HS Prannoy and P Sai Praneeth are also participating in the tournament in Birmingham. The tournament is considered to be the ultimate glory for any shuttler worth his salt and in India only Prakash Padukone (1980) and P Gopichand (2001) earned their rights to stand on the victory podium.

When does the All England Open Championships start?

All England Championships start on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. The finals are scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 18.

What are the timings of All England Open Championships?

All England Championships Open play starts and ends at different timings everyday. Here is the schedule:

Wednesday (First Round): First day play begins at 2.30pm and ends at 4.30am IST the next day.

Thursday (Round of 16): Play begins at 5.30 pm and ends at 2.30 am IST the next day.

Friday (Quarterfinals): Play begins at 3.30 pm and ends at 3.30 am IST the next day.

Saturday (Semifinals): Play begins at 3.30 pm and ends at 3.30 am IST the next day.

Sunday (Finals): Play begins at 2.30 pm and ends at 11.30 pm IST on the same day.

Where is All England Open Championships being held?

All England Open Championships will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which TV channel will live broadcast All England Open Championships?

All England Open Championships will be shown live on Star Sports.

Where can one live stream All England Open Championships?

All England Open Championships can be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also follow the live scores and updates of Indian shuttlers participating at the tournament on IndianExpress.com.

