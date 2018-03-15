PV Sindhu vs Nitchaon Jindapol Live Score, Live Streaming, All England Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy in action

Latest news
PV Sindhu vs Nitchaon Jindapol Live Score, Live Streaming, All England Badminton Championships: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from All England Badminton Championships.

PV Sindhu Live at All England Championships PV Sindhu Live Score, All England Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu takes on Jindapol. (Source: PTI)

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were pushed in their respective first matches at the All England Badminton Championships. Both dropped their first game on the first day of matches at the prestigious tournament but drew back to close out the matches with ease in the deciding game. On the second day, PV Sindhu faces Nitchaon Jindapol, HS Prannoy faces Tommy Sugiarto while Kidambi Srikanth goes up against Huang Yuxiang. Catch live scores and updates from All England Badminton Championships.

All England Badminton Champions Live Score and Updates:

  1. 4:54PM
    15 Mar, 18
    India at All England Badminton Championships

    Indian in action today at All England Badminton Championships: 

    PV Sindhu vs Jindapol Nitchaon

    Satwiksairaj Rakireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen

    HS Prannoy vs Tommy Sugiarto

    Kidambi Srikanth vs Yuxiang Huang

    Pranaav Jerry Chopra/N Sikki Reddy vs Yilyu Wang/Dongping Huan

  2. 4:23PM
    15 Mar, 18
    All England Badminton Live

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the All England Badminton Championships from Birmingham. The first day saw Saina Nehwal's dismal record against Tai Tzu Ying continue with an eighth straight defeat. B Sai Praneeth also crashed out. Elsewhere, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were stretched but came through in the end. 

