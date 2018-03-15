PV Sindhu vs Nitchaon Jindapol Live Score, Live Streaming, All England Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy in action

PV Sindhu Live Score, All England Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu takes on Jindapol. (Source: PTI) PV Sindhu Live Score, All England Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu takes on Jindapol. (Source: PTI)

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were pushed in their respective first matches at the All England Badminton Championships. Both dropped their first game on the first day of matches at the prestigious tournament but drew back to close out the matches with ease in the deciding game. On the second day, PV Sindhu faces Nitchaon Jindapol, HS Prannoy faces Tommy Sugiarto while Kidambi Srikanth goes up against Huang Yuxiang. Catch live scores and updates from All England Badminton Championships.

All England Badminton Champions Live Score and Updates:

