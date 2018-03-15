PV Sindhu vs Nitchaon Jindapol Live Score, Live Streaming, All England Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy in action

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were pushed in their respective first matches at the All England Badminton Championships. Both dropped their first game on the first day of matches at the prestigious tournament but drew back to close out the matches with ease in the deciding game. On the second day, PV Sindhu faces Nitchaon Jindapol, HS Prannoy faces Tommy Sugiarto while Kidambi Srikanth goes up against Huang Yuxiang. Catch live scores and updates from All England Badminton Championships.
All England Badminton Champions Live Score and Updates:
Indian in action today at All England Badminton Championships:
PV Sindhu vs Jindapol Nitchaon
Satwiksairaj Rakireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen
HS Prannoy vs Tommy Sugiarto
Kidambi Srikanth vs Yuxiang Huang
Pranaav Jerry Chopra/N Sikki Reddy vs Yilyu Wang/Dongping Huan
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the All England Badminton Championships from Birmingham. The first day saw Saina Nehwal's dismal record against Tai Tzu Ying continue with an eighth straight defeat. B Sai Praneeth also crashed out. Elsewhere, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were stretched but came through in the end.